By Not Signed In | Thu, September 21 2017

The official 2017 program and peformance schedule for all 18 bands performing at this year's Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival has now been posted on the BrattRock website. Check out all the band bios and get tickets and more info at www.brattrock.org!

See everyone at 118 Elliot this Saturday, September 23! Gates open at 4 PM. Performances take place on two stages (one indoor and one outdoor) between 4:30 - 10:30.

See you there!