BrattRock Youth Rock Festival Announces New Events; Performer Registration Now Open

By brattrock | Mon, May 15 2017

Planning is underway for this year's BrattRock--The Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival. Now in its second year, the festival's mission is to provide a venue for musical youth from Brattleboro and the surrounding region to connect, learn, perform, inspire, and be inspired. Events and activities emphasize both educational and performance opportunities. Participation is free and open to youth under age 20 who are musicians, or who have an interest in music or the music industry.

Last year's inaugural event included workshops offered by local music professionals, including Samirah Evans, Kevin Parry, and Aaron Chesley. The public concert held at 118 Elliot in downtown Brattleboro, featured live performances by 14 area youth bands on two different stages and drew an audience of over 400 spectators.

New this year is the BrattRock Lounge, a monthly gathering for youth at the newly renovated performance space at the Brattleboro Boys & Girls Club. Activities feature music-related workshops, discussions, and demonstrations followed by a youth open mic. Musicians and non-musicians are welcome. Workshops are free, and registration is open to youth ages 18 and under. The first BrattRock Lounge takes place Sunday, June 4 from 3:00-7:00 PM. The schedule will offer a "Beatboxing for Beginners" workshop, led by Ian Epstein, a tech skills demo on PA Set-up and Sound Check Basics. The teen open mic happens from 5-7 PM and is open to youth under 18. Pre-registration for workshops is required. For information on scheduling or to register, visit www.brattrock.org/brattrock-lounge.

Event co-founder Jaimie Scanlon says the expanded programming comes in response to feedback from local youth, "Last year's event was an incredibly positive experience for all involved. Afterward, we heard from parents, and directly from the kids who participated, that they wanted more opportunities to connect and play music throughout the year, so that's the aim of starting up the Lounge. We're grateful to be able to make use of the new space at the Boys & Girls Club, and for the donors and sponsors who have helped make it possible for BrattRock to offer these opportunities to the talented, deserving kids in our community."

BrattRock's main event is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 118 Elliot. Youth musicians and bands are invited to register online at www.brattrock.org. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available. Contactbrattrock2016@gmail.com.

BrattRock is made possible by fiscal sponsor, Youth Services. Funding for 2016 programming came through grants from the Vermont Community Foundation, the Vermont Arts Council, and the Ben & Jerry's Foundation, and local sponsors 118 Elliot, Guilford Sound, the Brattleboro Music Center, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Oak Meadow, Hilltop Montessori, the Brattleboro Retreat, and WKVT.