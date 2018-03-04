"Who can hope to be safe? Who sufficiently cautious? Guard himself as he may, every moment's an ambush." - Horace

Home » Culture » Music

Call for Chamber Singers


By fomag | Sun, March 04 2018

Rehearsals are starting soon for the Guilford Chamber Singers' (GCS) next appearance, which will be on Friday, June 8, as part of Friends of Music at Guilford's season finale. This year's A Cappella à la Carte events will be set at two churches in the Guilford village of Algiers, just a mile from Exit 1 off I-91. The concert portion of the evening will include sets by GCS and the Cantabile Vocal Ensemble, a Pioneer Valley quintet of Early Music
specialists.

The Chamber Singers, led by Tom Baehr, will offer settings of American poets, including Edgar Allan Poe, Carl Sandburg, Sara Teasdale, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Henry David Thoreau, and Emily Dickinson, along with the lesser known Amy Lowell, Robert Hillyer, and Jones Very. Composers include Daniel Pinkham, Jean Berger, Edward Elgar, and Tom Baehr, among others.

Rehearsals will be on Mondays from 7 to 9 (with the possible alternative of Thursdays), beginning March 12, at a private home in West Brattleboro. Please call Tom Baehr at 802-387-2796 with any questions and to express interest in joining the Chamber Singers.

