It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Call for Chamber Singers to Perform on June 17


Sat, February 11 2017

The Guilford Chamber Singers start rehearsals on February 27 in Brattleboro for their June 17 A Cappella à la Carte event. The Singers are sponsored by Friends of Music at Guilford (FOMAG), now in its 51st concert season. This program will present works by New England composers who have been featured in FOMAG concerts over the years, including at least three world premieres. Composers include Don McLean, Peter Amidon, and Anna Patton, as well as nationally renowned composers Alice Parker and Gwyneth Walker. There are openings for new and returning singers for
all voices. Contact Chamber Singers director Tom Baehr at (802) 387-2796 or the FOMAG office at (802) 254-3600 or office@fomag.org.

