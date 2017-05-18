Caravan of Thieves and The Dupont Brothers at Next Stage on Saturday, May 20

By Not Signed In | Wed, May 17 2017

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present acoustic swing and alt gypsy jazz quartet Caravan of Thieves, plus indie-folk-rock duo The Dupont Brothers, at Next Stage on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm.

For the past nine years, Caravan of Thieves has roamed the North American continent recruiting a family of avid thrill seekers at their high energy shows. Driving gypsy jazz rhythms, acoustic guitars, upright bass and violin lay the foundation for mesmerizing vocal harmonies and fantastic stories. It’s theatrical and humorous. It’s musical and intense. It entertains, dazzles and defies classification while welcoming the spectator to join the band throughout the performance in momentary fits of claps, snaps and sing-alongs.

In the spring of 2008, vocal harmonizing, acoustic guitar spanking husband and wife songwriting duo Fuzz and Carrie Sangiovanni extended their family to include violinist Ben Dean and double bassist Brian Anderson. To accompany their debut full-length CD of dramatic and satirical tales “Bouquet,” they built an interactive stage set of percussive junk, and the ragtag quartet took their newly animated show on the road. They successfully connected folk, pop, rock and jazz audiences of all ages as they shared stages with world renowned artists such as Emmylou Harris, Dan Hicks, Nanci Griffith, The Decembrists, Ricky Skaggs, Tom Tom Club, Iron and Wine, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tony Trischka, John Hammond, John Jorgenson and many others.

Caravan of Thieves released a live CD in 2010 to capture their continuously evolving show and the response and energy that they had been receiving from audiences far and wide. “Mischief Night” highlights the first two years of their most outrageous and engaging on-stage antics, original composition favorites and a few selections from their list of unexpected cover song reconstructions. In between their 2011 spring tour legs and stockpiling an ever-growing collection of sonic scrap metal, Fuzz, Carrie, Ben and Brian recorded their CD “The Funhouse,” a fan funded album that brings the band's gypsy swinging folk and cynical sense of humor to new heights. The quartet’s latest CD “Kiss Kiss” features the dark humor and sarcastic social commentary of Caravan of Thieves' previous albums, with an added emphasis on love and all the beauty and danger it brings.

“Caravan of Thieves pay equal homage to the gypsy jazz of Django, the sweet harmonies of The Beatles and the ‘30s punk of Squirrel Nut Zippers—all while creating a unique sound all their own.” (Relix Magazine)

Burlington, VT–based, indie-folk-rock siblings The Dupont Brothers are “Deeply passionate old souls with a new and refreshing take on contemporary folk-pop music” (The Mountaineer). Since 2013, Sam and Zack have released two CDs “Heavy As Lead” and “A Riddle For You” and an EP “Live At Beehive,” and have toured the US, performing at festivals such as Grand Point North and SXSW and with a variety of national acts including Grammy award-winning artists Sturgill Simpson, Jerry Douglas and Blake Mills.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $20 Advance / $24 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-op in Putney. Next Stage will provide a beer and wine cash bar. For more information, visit www.caravanofthieves.com, www.dupontbrothersmusic.com, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.