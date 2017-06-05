CD Release Party for Julian Gerstin Sextet

By jgerstin | Sun, June 04 2017



Drums from Martinique and Cuba mingle with rhythms of Turkey and Bulgaria in the jazz world of percussionist/composer Julian Gerstin. Living in Martinique for two years, Julian studied the unusual tanbou drum, played with both hands and one foot. To bring this instrument to life here, he composed music for a jazz setting, where musicians can improvise and create on the basis of tradition.



Anna Patton, clarinet, also has a grounding in both jazz and Balkan music, trumpeter Don Anderson is a salsa veteran, and pianist Eugene Uman splits his time between Vermont and Colombia.

Bassist Wes Brown has spanned the history of jazz styles working with giants from Earl "Fatha" Hines to Wadada Leo Smith, and drummer Ben James has ranged from rock's Camper van Beethoven to free jazz great John Tchicai.

The Sextet recorded its first CD in March at nearby Guilford Sound, and the CD is now here. Help celebrate with a release party, Friday July 7, 8:00-10:00 pm, at the Vermont Jazz Center, Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro. $15 ($10 students). For reservations and more info, contact julian@juliangerstin.com.