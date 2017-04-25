"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw

Concert at Brooks Library: Verandah Porche & Patty Carpenter


By Brooks Memorial | Tue, April 25 2017

Keeping Company With Songs and Poems: Verandah Porche and Patty Carpenter Create Special Show to Benefit The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. Friday, May 5, 2017, 7 pm. Two local artists, the renowned poet Verandah Porche and her close friend, the jazz and rock musician Patty Carpenter, are combining their talents for a special show based on their friendship for the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. The show will be at Brooks Memorial Library in the newly arranged Main Reading Room. Tickets are available at the library in advance of the show or at the door. To accommodate everyone, ticket prices are on a sliding scale: $12, $15 or $25.

“This show will travel through our lives and friendship —from trying to change the world to us hanging out the laundry, through tears and laughter —using original works of poetry and songs,” said Carpenter. Performing with Porche and Carpenter will be Jon Weeks on flute, saxophone and percussion, and Draa Hobbs and Wheeler Laird on guitars.

Hobbs and Laird are local legends and Wheeler comes from Brooklyn by way of San Antonio, TX. 

The work of Porche and Carpenter reflects their long and deep history in our region. Together they have written a CD of songs titled “Come Over.” Currently they are working on material for a new joint CD.

Patty Carpenter grew up playing piano and singing. She studied jazz at the University of Massachusetts with many renowned musicians and has devoted herself to playing everywhere from muddy fields to lovely stages. Her CD’s are available on iTunes, Amazon and on her website http//pattycarpenter.com.

Verandah Porche has lived in our area since 1968 as a poet and performer. She has published several books of her work and encouraged many others to write. She initiated and taught poetry at the Governor’s Institute on the Arts for 30 years. Recently she collaborated with visual artist Kathleen Kolb. Their joint show, “Shedding Light on the Working Forest,” is showing in various venues around Vermont. http://verandahporche.com/

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Library to support the library’s lectures, technology, children’s room activities and purchase of materials.

