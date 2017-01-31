Dunham Shoe Factory and Cecilia Zabala at Next Stage on Friday, February 3

By Not Signed In | Tue, January 31 2017

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of world music featuring contemporary acoustic ensemble Dunham Shoe Factory (Anna Patton, Mac Ritchey, Todd Roach and Dave Haughey), plus Argentine guitarist, singer and composer Cecilia Zabala with Brazilian pianist Philippe Baden Powell, at Next Stage on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 pm.

Dunham Shoe Factory​ plays original compositions influenced by world traditions. Combining the clarinet, oud, percussion and cello, their music draws from a myriad of styles including Brazilian, Egyptian, Jazz, Turkish, Classical and Indian music. The result is a musical experience ​that is exuberant and soulful.

​Currently based in New England​, Patton, Ritchey, Roach and Haughey have performed in a variety of settings locally, nationally and internationally over the past 25 years. Coming together as Dunham Shoe Factory in 2016, the group created a unique sound by weaving the threads of common experience that exist between the players. Two of them hold masters degrees in music performance, two of them have studied traditional Arabic and Turkish music, two of them have performed with the Paul Winter Consort, and all of them have spent time improvising in a variety of settings.

Cecilia Zabala and Philippe Baden Powell’s duo project "Fronteras" fuses Zabala’s folk-inspired songwriting with Powell’s música popular brasileira (MPB) sensibility. The pair first met in 1995 in Brazil, where Zabala was studying MPB and Powell was performing with his father, the Brazilian guitar player and composer Baden Powell. Since releasing their first album in Argentina in 2015, the duo has performed throughout Europe, and now comes to the US for a January-February, 2017 tour.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $18 Advance / $22 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-op in Putney. For more information, visit​ www.dunhamshoefactory.com​,

www.ceciliazabala.com.ar, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.