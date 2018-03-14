"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Eastes, Spencer, Keelan in Concert at Main Street Arts


By NewsWriter | Wed, March 14 2018

AXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts concludes this year’s Hands-on music series with a concert Sunday, March 18 at 3 p.m.

Three Quirky Composers; Beethoven, Hayden and Dvorak features Zon Eastes on cello, Peggy Spencer on violin and Hugh Keelan at the piano.

Keelan has conducted orchestras throughout the world and is currently the conductor of the Windham Orchestra. He has collaborated with the great artists of our times, including Solti, Haitink, Sir Colin Davis, Shura Cherkassky, Maurice Sendak and Tom Stoppard.

Spencer teaches violin and viola and coaches chamber music at the Brattleboro Music Center and
has performed with the Springfield and Vermont symphonies, Apple Hill Chamber Music Players, Arcadia Players Baroque Orchestra and the Bella Rosa String Quartet. She has taught violin and coached chamber music at Keene State College, Bennington Composers Conference and the Putney School. She performed for many years as concertmaster and soloist with the New England Bach Festival Orchestra.

Eastes’ musical career includes teaching, coaching, performing and conducting. He has worked
independently and at the Brattleboro Music Center, and at Dartmouth, Amherst, and Keene State colleges. He has performed recitals and concerts across the United States, working with the Arcadia Players Baroque Orchestra, the New England Bach Festival, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Bella Rosa String Quartet. He has participated in the Boston Early Music, Waterloo, Aix-en-Provence, and Lameque International Music (Canada) festivals. He has
conducted orchestras and choruses on both coasts and served as music director of the Windham Orchestra for more than 20 years.

Tickets for each concert are $15. Reservations can be made by contacting MSA at info@mainstreetarts.org, (802) 869-2960 or online at www.mainstreetarts.org.

