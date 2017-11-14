"Encourage Yourself!" Montpelier Community Gospel Choir to Perform Concerts in Barre and Montpelier

By Not Signed In | Sun, November 12 2017

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, an ecumenical choir with members from all over Vermont, invites the community to attend two special evenings of celebration at the choir’s annual December concerts. The choir is dedicated to singing gospel music in the African-American tradition, as well as music by composers inspired by that tradition. MCGC shares a common desire to celebrate and honor this rich native choral heritage, and its power to move us spiritually and to create a profound sense of community. The choir honors the many thousands of singers who brought this music to us through unspeakable hardship and faith. Accompanied by a full band of local professional musicians, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir is led by John Harrison, artistic director.

The choir’s first concert will be in Barre on Saturday December 2 at 7pm; the second in Montpelier on Sunday December 3 at 4pm. Suggested donation is $10 per person/$25 for families. The Montpelier concert will also be followed by a reception and silent auction. Audience members are invited to bring a toothbrush and/or toothpaste to the Montpelier concert to benefit Bethany Church’s new Good Samaritan Haven Winter Warming Shelter.

This season’s concerts are supported in part by the City of Montpelier, New York Community Trust, Catamount Solar, Trow & Holden Company, Southgate Steeplejacks, and Tall Paul’s Tall Mall.

For more information, call 802-778-0881 or visit the choir’s website at vtgospel.com. You can also connect with the choir on Facebook at facebook.com/vtgospel.

-Erin McIntyre, 2017 MCGC PR Contact