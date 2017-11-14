"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 36 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

"Encourage Yourself!" Montpelier Community Gospel Choir to Perform Concerts in Barre and Montpelier


By Not Signed In | Sun, November 12 2017

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir, an ecumenical choir with members from all over Vermont, invites the community to attend two special evenings of celebration at the choir’s annual December concerts. The choir is dedicated to singing gospel music in the African-American tradition, as well as music by composers inspired by that tradition. MCGC shares a common desire to celebrate and honor this rich native choral heritage, and its power to move us spiritually and to create a profound sense of community. The choir honors the many thousands of singers who brought this music to us through unspeakable hardship and faith. Accompanied by a full band of local professional musicians, the Montpelier Community Gospel Choir is led by John Harrison, artistic director.

The choir’s first concert will be in Barre on Saturday December 2 at 7pm; the second in Montpelier on Sunday December 3 at 4pm. Suggested donation is $10 per person/$25 for families. The Montpelier concert will also be followed by a reception and silent auction. Audience members are invited to bring a toothbrush and/or toothpaste to the Montpelier concert to benefit Bethany Church’s new Good Samaritan Haven Winter Warming Shelter.

This season’s concerts are supported in part by the City of Montpelier, New York Community Trust, Catamount Solar, Trow & Holden Company, Southgate Steeplejacks, and Tall Paul’s Tall Mall.

For more information, call 802-778-0881 or visit the choir’s website at vtgospel.com. You can also connect with the choir on Facebook at facebook.com/vtgospel.

-Erin McIntyre, 2017 MCGC PR Contact

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Nov 14

Wed, Nov 15

Thu, Nov 16

Fri, Nov 17

Sat, Nov 18

more

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite local radio station is

Choices