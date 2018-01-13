"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Home » Culture » Music

Fathom the Bowl: A Christmas Carol Song


By reginaldwam3 | Fri, January 12 2018

The old English drinking song, Fathom the Bowl, taken from the Vermont Theater Company's production on A Christmas Carol. Recorded on December 16th, 2017, at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.

Featuring Bruce Holloway, James Gelter, Jon Mack, Jonathan Reid, Sophie Bady-Kaye, Shannon Ward, Meredith Lewis, Gavin Holloway, Zoe Peterson, Katy Peterson, Krista Coughlin-Galbraith, Marit Bjerkdal, Jonathan Kinnersley, Tony Grobe & Ryan Buck.

A Christmas Carol was a production of the Vermont Theater Company, directed by Jessica Gelter.

