Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a midwinter dance party/concert featuring The Gaslight Tinkers and The Bluebird Orchestra at Next Stage on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 pm.

The Gaslight Tinkers' blend of African, Caribbean, funk, reggae and Latin rhythms creates a joyously danceable sound around a core of traditional roots, New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Audrey Knuth (fiddle), Jopey Fitzpatrick (drums), Garrett Sawyer (bass) and Peter Siegel (guitar) create the genre-bending future of the music of the past.

Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the East Coast, the West Coast, and the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. In April, 2016, the Tinkers toured Trinidad, appearing on national TV as a genre bending calypso band, widening the perception of Caribbean music. Most recently, here in the US, The Gaslight Tinkers have graced the stages at the Green River, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge and Wormtown festivals and The Iron Horse, The Parlor Room and Caffe Lena concert venues.

The Gaslight Tinkers were born when seasoned musicians of the traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic and rock scenes gathered to craft a sound that brought world traditions together. Collectively, members of the band have played and recorded with world renowned artists like calypso king Kurt Allen, The Trinidad band Atlantic, Pete Seeger, Michael Daves, Noel Paul Stookey, Judy Collins, John Cohen, Dar Williams, and Senegalese hip-hop band Gokh-Bi System.

Donald Saaf (guitar, vocals) and Matthew Sharff (bass, vocals) formed The Bluebird Orchestra in 2010 from the roots of the Bluebird Marionette Theatre. With Paul Mctaggart on drums and Rick Contino on pedal steel, the band released their first CD of original music in 2011, and added Riley Goodmote (trombone, mandolin) to the lineup in 2014.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $15. Next Stage will provide a beer and wine cash bar at this show. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-op in Putney. For more information, visit​ www.thegaslighttinkers.com, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.