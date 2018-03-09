"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Home » Culture » Music

Gonna Take Us All: Building Community & Resistance Through Song


By JoyW-P | Thu, March 08 2018

West Brattleboro -- All Souls Church UU and the Song & Solidarity group present an afternoon workshop with Charlie King, Annie Patterson, and Peter Blood from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Participants will have an opportunity to: Sing songs that transform awareness and build resilience for social struggles . . . . Learn new songs of empowerment and solidarity . . . . Explore the reasons why songs often connect with hearts on a deeper level than words alone . . . . Hear stories about the leaders' experiences with movement-building and their work with Pete Seeger.

Limited to 25 participants; a simple meal will be provided at the conclusion of the workshop and is covered by the fee. Reserve your place now at https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/gonna-take-us-all-brattleboro for this opportunity to spend time in a small-group setting with three of the country's treasured musician-activists, or pay a suggested donation of $30-50 at the door. If you cannot afford $30, please contact the organizer to ask about scholarship assistance.

The afternoon workshop is followed at 7:00 pm by "Rising of the Moon: Irish Songs of Wonder, Emigration & Resistance," a singalong concert with Charlie, Annie and Peter—see separate story with further information. 

All Souls Church UU is across the road from the West Brattleboro fire station and village common, a bit over a mile west of Exit 2 off I-91 along Rt. 9. Follow the wooded church driveway up to a large parking area. The facility is handicap-accessible; turn right on a paved lane just as you reach the top of the drive to park in a handicap-access space near the building's two ramped entrances.

For further information and to discuss scholarship possibilities, contact George Carvill at 802-490-2052 or by email at family@carvill.net.

