Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Music

Halloweeny Ukulele Flash Mob This Coming Saturday!


By Ruthie | Mon, October 23 2017

Don't miss the 2nd Annual Halloweeny Ukulele Flash Mob, Saturday Oct. 28, from 6:00-6:30 pm, at the Brooks House Atrium, Main St., Brattleboro. Led by Lisa McCormick.

Free and open to all, even if you don't play the ukulele (yet!)

Family-friendly, accessiable. Feel free to come a little early to get settled in. Music starts at 6pm!

Printed music will be provided. Costumes highly encouraged. Wicked fun guaranteed.

More info, and download music PDF to get a head-start here: Southern Vermont Ukulele Ukesters

»

