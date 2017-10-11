An Indigenous Ballad

By tomaidh | Mon, October 09 2017

In fourteen hundred ninety-two



Columbus sailed the ocean blue



It was a courageous thing to do



But someone was already here.

Chorus:

Inuit and Cherokee,

Aztec and Menominee,

The Onondaga and the Cree;

Someone was already here.





Columbus knew the world was round



He looked for the East while westward bound



He didn't find what he thought he found



Someone was already here.

Chorus:

Abenaki, Arapaho,

Chickasaw and Eskimo,

Conestoga and the Crow,

Someone was already here.

It isn't like it was empty

space



Caribs met him face to face.



Could anyone discover the place



Someone was already here?

Chorus:

Beaver, Blackfoot, Cherokee,

Creek, Dakota, Guarani,

Mixtec, Mohawk, Muscogee,

Someone was already here.

So tell me, who discovered

what?



He thought he was in a different spot.



Columbus was lost; the Caribs were not



They were already here.

Final

Chorus:

Narragansett, Navajo, Kiowa and

Miskito,

Pensacola and Pueblo, Savannah

and the Seneca,

Shawnee and the Wichita, Shoshone,

Sioux and Yakima,

Were all already here.

Words and music © 1991 by Nancy

Schimmel