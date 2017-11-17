Jazz Guitarists in Concert at Main Street Arts

By NewsWriter | Fri, November 17 2017

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Draa Hobbs and John Stowell will bring The Jazz of Two Guitars to Main Street Arts Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Well known in the area, Hobbs will be joined by Stowell, who is an internationally recognized

performer, composer, author and lecturer who has toured widely both in this country and Canada, Europe and Australia. His “Through the Looking Glass” with bassist David Friesen was chosen Best Jazz Album of the Decade by the Los Angeles Examiner. He was also chosen as a Talent Deserving Wider Recognition by Down Beat’s International Critics Poll in 1978 and 1979.

Hobbs and Stowell have been playing well know standards, bossa novas and modern jazz compositions together for about a decade.

A resident of southern Vermont since 1980, Hobbs studied music with the legendary Jimmy Raney, Attila Zoller, Gene Bertoncini, and Peter Lietch. He has performed from New York City to Burlington and Maine for the past 30 years.

Stowell says of Hobbs, “[He] plays in the tradition of classic jazz guitar, but he has found his own voice. He's a player in the moment, creating melodies and avoiding cliches. He has a warm dark sound

and swings with the best of them. I love playing with him."

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Further information is available by contacting MSA

at (802) 869-2960, info@mainstreetarts.org or online at mainstreetarts.org.