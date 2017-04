By Ruthie | Sat, April 01 2017

Learn to play the ukulele this spring! Classes and workshops taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick.

UKULELE-in-a-DAY, 1-day quick-start for beginners, Sun. April 9, Putney, VT. 10-3. Info: http://bit.ly/UkeDay

UKULELE CLASSES, 6-week sessions start the week of April 17, Brattleboro, VT. Many levels and times to choose from. Info: http://bit.ly/UkeClass.

It's YOUR TURN NOW! Discover the sweet joy and ease of making music on the ukulele.

Watch the video HERE.