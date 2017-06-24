The Lonely Heartstring Band and The Stockwell Brothers Band at Next Stage on June 30

By Not Signed In | Fri, June 23 2017

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary bluegrass and folk music with The Lonely Heartstring Band and The Stockwell Brothers Band at Next Stage on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 pm.

The Lonely Heartstring Band is Berklee College of Music graduates George Clements, Patrick M'Gonigle, Matt Witler, Gabe Hirshfeld and Charles Clements. Their music is a combination of old and new styles, melding the sounds of traditional bluegrass with modern songwriting and arranging. Featuring soulful instrumental virtuosity and soaring three-part harmonies, the quintet has generated a devoted following of music-lovers across North America, performing and headlining at major music festivals and venues since 2012.

Whether it’s a festival stage, theater or intimate listening room, The Lonely Heartstring Band always delivers a dynamic, diverse and heartfelt performance. “These are musicians of dynamic imagination and massive musical talent” - Elmore Magazine. “The Lonely Heartstring Band, may well be a precursor of what bluegrass music will sound like in the future" - Bluegrass Today

Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell's music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight ahead bluegrass songs, finger picked acoustic guitar ballads, full tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare - Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.

Featuring 2005 Merlefest bluegrass banjo contest winner Bruce Stockwell, The Stockwell Brothers have performed alongside artists from Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs to Mary-Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards and Asleep At The Wheel, recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of the bluegrass supergroup The Seldom Scene, and toured throughout the United States and in Canada and Europe. As a trio, they have released two albums, Stobro and Leave My Dreams Alone. “Tasty arrangements; brotherly harmonies, perfectly blended instruments and great songs.” – Music Revue

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $18 Advance / $22 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-op in Putney. Next Stage will provide a beer and wine cash bar. For more information, visit www.lonelyheartstringband.com, www.stockwellbrothers.com, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.