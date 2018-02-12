"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Main Street Arts Hands-on Concert Features Keelan, Weeks


By NewsWriter | Mon, February 12 2018

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts continues its Hands-on music series with a concert Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Classical by Intention: Bach, Stravinsky and Fauré will feature Hugh Keelan on piano and violinist Gudrun Weeks.

The program includes the Duo Concertant by Igor Stravinsky, J.S. Bach’s Concerto nach Italienischen Gusto (‘Italian’ Concerto) and Sonata for Violin and Piano in A by Gabriel Fauré.

Weeks currently plays with the Windham Orchestra and is one of the founders of the Brattleboro Music Center. She has played in many ensembles all over New England, mainly with the Vermont Symphony and its quartet for seven years, which toured the state regularly. She began her musical career at the Strauss Conservatory of Music in Munich, continuing at Sarah Lawrence College with instructors from the Julliard School of Music.

Sh

e has taught and concertized in Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and in Botswana for the last 30 years.

Keelan has conducted orchestras throughout the world and is currently the conductor of the Windham Orchestra. He has collaborated with the great artists of our times, including Solti, Haitink, Sir Colin Davis, Shura Cherkassky, Maurice Sendak and Tom Stoppard.

The final concert in the series takes place Sunday, Mar. 18 concert and is titled Three Quirky Composers: Beethoven, Hayden and Dvorak and features Keelan plus Peggy Spencer on violin and Zon Eastes on cello.

Tickets for each concert are $15. Reservations can be made by contacting MSA at info@mainstreetarts.org, (802) 869-2960 or online at www.mainstreetarts.org.

