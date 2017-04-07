"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

Piano Celebration at Main Street Arts


By NewsWriter | Fri, April 07 2017

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – What do you do when someone gives you a Steinway piano? You enlist some of the area’s finest musicians to play it.

And that is just what Main Street Arts will do in a three-part series of concerts beginning Sunday, Apr. 9 at 3 p.m. when Hugh Keelan and Ken Olsson will share the piano bench in four- hand harmony.

They will be followed Sunday, Apr. 23 when Keelan will be joined by Gudrun Weeks on violin, Peggy Spencer, viola, Pedro Pereira, cello, and Doug Cox, bass, for a performance of Schubert’s Trout Quintet.

Last in the series is Sunday, May 21, when Keelan and four-time Grammy winner Eugene Friesen will perform piano and cello magic.

The April 9 concert will feature polonaises by Schumann, pieces by Fauré, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven, a barcarolle by Holloway and the Cuban Overture of George Gershwin.

The Hands On: Celebrating Our Piano series grew out of Jamie Eckley’s donation of the piano to MSA. The instrument had previously been owned by the Chicago Lyric Opera Company and reportedly used by Lola Fletcher, the cousin and teacher of Lily Pons, the French-American operatic soprano and actress, as her lesson instrument. Fletcher was the grandmother of Eckley’s late wife Pam.

he piano is known as a brown mahogany Model M grand and has been tuned and restored to its former glory by William Ballard.

Keelan, music director and conductor of the Windham Orchestra, is a pianist and violinist who served as conductor of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic for fifteen years and music director of the Erie Philharmonic from 2000 to 2006 and has been guest conductor of orchestras around the world.

Olsson was most recently music director of the MSA production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon
Barber of Fleet Street” and has directed musical productions at Main Street Arts and throughout the local area, including Opera Theatre of Weston. He is co-founder of Southern Vermont Lyric Theatre.

Tickets for each concert are $15 and can be purchased by contacting MSA at (802) 869-2960 or info@mainstreetarts.org.

Image preview

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on April 7, 2017 - 10:39am. #

get yer pianos

How is it that everyone around here seems to be betting a really great piano? Jazz Center, now MSA.

Are the rest of us missing out on the great piano giveaway of 2017?

...

Congrats on the new instrument!

 

iBrattleboro Poll

I wish we'd bring back Brattleboro's

Choices