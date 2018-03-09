Rising of the Moon: Irish Songs of Wonder, Emigration & Resistance

By JoyW-P | Thu, March 08 2018

West Brattleboro -- Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Charlie King, Annie Patterson, and Peter Blood at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. Brattleboro Solidarity has joined with other area organizations to present an evening of Irish Songs to honor the good Saint and to benefit the Community Asylum Seekers Project. CASP is a tax-deductible nonprofit whose mission is to provide basic needs and a supportive community for those in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S.



The concert will be preceded by an afternoon workshop on the power of song to build community and resistance. (See separate "Gonna Take Us All" workshop story for further information.)



Charlie King is a beloved nationally known activist, satirist, and singer-songwriter whose 2 dozen CDs include the 1999 "Brilliant: Songs of Ireland" album. He is this year's recipient of the Phil Ochs Award, in recognition of his music and activism for social and political justice in the spirit of Phil Ochs. -- http://charlieking.org



Annie Patterson and Peter Blood are the creators of "Rise Up Singing" and its 2015 sequel "Rise Again." Annie is an accomplished performer of traditional Appalachian and Celtic music. -- http://www.riseupandsing.org

All Souls Church UU is across the road from the West Brattleboro fire station and village common, a bit over a mile west of Exit 2 off I-91 along Rt. 9. Follow the wooded church driveway up to a large parking area. The facility is handicap-accessible; turn right on a paved lane just as you reach the top of the drive to park in a handicap-access space near the building's two ramped entrances.

Admission to the concert is $15 adults, $25 supporter, $10 student/low income, and $5 under 18. Tickets may be purchased in advance at: https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/rising-moon-brattleboro

For more details, contact George Carvill at 802-490-2052 or by email at family@carvill.net.



Please help us spread the word about these events and join us if you can for a wonderful day of song.