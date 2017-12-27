Saturday: Ukulele-in-a-Day Quickstart Workshop for Total Beginners

By Ruthie | Wed, December 27 2017

Question: Why are SO many people in town learning to play the Ukulele these days?

Answer: Because it is surprisingly easy, and SUPER-FUN.

Back by popular demand, Lisa McCormick is offering 2 sessions of her UKULELE-in-a-DAY workshop, starting this coming Saturday.

* Sat., Dec. 30, Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT. 10am-3pm.

No musical background needed! Ukuleles available to rent or buy, or, bring your own.

You will learn: how to tune, proper positioning, how to strum, how to

make easy chords, and how to play tons of fun and easy songs - all in

one day! Money-back guarantee.

$125. Family Discounts and Gift Certificates available.

Heaven knows we could all use to unplug and have more FUN in the New Year! Come on in and join the Ukulution!

More info and sign-up here: UKULELE-in-a-DAY

PS: this event happens again on Sun., Jan 7, at Brattleboro Music Center.

