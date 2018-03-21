The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Next Stage on Friday, March 23

By Not Signed In | Mon, March 19 2018

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of acoustic/electric Americana music from Sleepy Hollow, NY by The Slambovian Circus of Dreams (aka The Grand Slambovians) at Next Stage on Friday, March 23 at 7:30 pm.

The music of The Slambovian Circus of Dreams has been described as “hillbilly-Floyd,” “folk-pop,” “alt-country, roots-rock” and “surreal Americana” - a clear indicator of its singularly indescribable uniqueness. A rootsy psychedelica that Maverick Magazine calls “Mightily impressive and hugely original rock from the cool end of Americana,” the quartet’s melodic avant-folk conjures with an exotic instrumental arsenal (accordion, cello, mandolin, theremin) in addition to standard rock regalia, and a palette of styles ranging from dusty Americana ballads to huge Pink Floydesque cinematic anthems. Dancing freely between all existing religious and philosophical mythologies, the music is uplifting, empowering and a lot of fun.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams is Joziah Longo (lead vocals, guitars, harmonica), Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, uke, theremin, melodica), Sharkey McEwen (guitars, mandolin, backing vocals) and Felipe Torres (drums, percussion). Bandleader and songwriter Longo, (known for tall tales and philosophizing) has written two musicals with Broadway legend Theodore Mann, headlined at Carnegie Hall and was the first American musician invited to perform in mainland China in the early 90's ending a decade-long ban on Western music.

Joziah, Tink, and Sharkey have toured nationally and abroad since forming Gandalf Murphy & The Slambovian Circus of Dreams in Sleepy Hollow, NY in 1998. Known for electrifying live performances of moody but upbeat original alt-roots rock music, they have a devoted and ever expanding fan base. In 2010 they brought their legendary Halloween show, "The Grand Slambovian Extraterrestrial Hillbilly~Pirate Ball" to London's Electric Ballroom and NYC's Gramercy Theater. Recently, they have performed at numerous festivals including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Ann Arbor Folk Festival, Celtic Connections (UK), Philadelphia Folk Festival, Xponential, High Sierra, Rhythm and Roots, Green River, Strawberry Festival, Bliss Festival, Roots on The River, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and Glastonbury Festival (UK). The band has released five critically acclaimed studio albums - “A Box of Everything (2014), “The Grand Slambovians” (2012), “The Great Unravel” (2008), 2004's double-disc “Flapjacks from the Sky” and “A Good Thief Tips His Hat” (1998).

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $20 Advance / $24 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-op in Putney. For more information, visit www.slambovia.com, www.twilightmusic.org and www.nextstagearts.org.