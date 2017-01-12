The Snaz Plays Saxtons River

By NewsWriter | Thu, January 12 2017

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Local indie rock band The Snaz will hit the stage at

Main Street Arts Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for an energetic live performance of their quirky brand of throbbing rhythm.

Billed as “coming from the depths of Brattleboro,” the group is made up of four local kids who came together four years ago as young teens and have grown and improved since, finding a favored spot in Windham County’s competitive music scene and expanding farther afield across New England.

They have won Battle of the Bands contests in Brattleboro and Northampton, Mass., and were a finalist in the NPR Battle of the Bands for high schools.

They are due to release their third CD, Sensitive Man, January 28 in Brattleboro.

A local arts editor characterized The Snaz as “…not the next anybody. They’re the first, and they’re original.”

Members of the band are Dharma Ramirez, Nina Cates, Zack James and Mavis Eaton. More info and samples of their music can be found at www.thesnazmusic.com.

Tickets for the show are a

friendly $7 and are available at the door or by contacting Main Street Arts at

(802) 869-2960 or info@mainstreetarts.org. Info is available on Facebook or at

www.mainstreetarts.org.

Main Street Arts is located at

35 Main Street in Saxtons River and is fully handicapped accessible.