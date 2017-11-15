The Stockwell Brothers Band at Mole Hill Theatre on Friday, November 17

By Not Signed In | Tue, November 14 2017

Mole Hill Theatre presents contemporary bluegrass and folk music quartet The Stockwell Brothers Band on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm.

Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell's music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight ahead bluegrass songs, finger picked acoustic guitar ballads, full tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare - Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.

Featuring 2005 Merlefest bluegrass banjo contest winner Bruce Stockwell, The Stockwell Brothers have performed alongside artists from Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs to Mary-Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards and Asleep At The Wheel, recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of the bluegrass supergroup The Seldom Scene, and toured throughout the United States and in Canada and Europe. As a trio, they have released two albums, Stobro and Leave My Dreams Alone. “Tasty arrangements; brotherly harmonies, perfectly blended instruments and great songs.” – Music Revue

Mole Hill Theatre is located at 789 Gilsum Mine Road in Alstead, NH. Tickets are $10 At the Door. This is an all ages listening event. BYOB. For information, call 603-352-2585. For more information, visit www. stockwellbrothers.com.