Tony Trischka & Territory and The Stockwell Brothers Band at Next Stage on Saturday, January 20

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year Tony Trischka and his band Territory, plus contemporary folk and bluegrass quartet The Stockwell Brothers Band at Next Stage on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 pm. In a consistently adventurous musical career that spans nearly half a century, Tony Trischka has established himself as one of America’s foremost visionaries of the five-string banjo and perhaps the most influential banjo player in the roots music world. Widely regarded as the most innovative banjoist of his generation, Tony’s dexterity and restless creative spirit have inspired generations of fans and acoustic musicians, including Bela Fleck – one of his early students.

Tony’s influence in igniting the world of progressive acoustic music permanently altered the face of American roots music. He has been a key figure in opening the banjo and acoustic music in general to wider influences, having shared the stage and studio with the likes of Steve Martin, David Grisman, John Denver, The Boston Pops, Jorma Kaukonen, Sam Bush, Chris Thile, Peter Rowan, Earl Scruggs and countless others. He has appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Mountain Stage," and is featured on the soundtrack of the film “Driving Miss Daisy’ and the theme song of the NPR show “Books on the Air.” In 2012, Tony was awarded the United States Artists Friends Fellow in recognition of the excellence of his work. Tony embraces all manner of possibilities, while keeping one foot firmly planted in the traditional bluegrass roots that first inspired him to make music.

Tony’s instrumental expertise and boundless imagination are as sharp as ever on his latest album "Great Big World." One of the most ambitious and accomplished of the artist’s career, the album is a deeply compelling showcase for his expansive instrumental talents, far-ranging musical interests and distinctive songwriting skills.

“… the great banjo liberationist ...” - Tom Ashbrook (NPR “On Point”)

“the godfather of what’s sometimes called new acoustic music” - New York Times

“One of the most impressive banjoists alive” – Billboard

Bruce, Barry, Alan and Kelly Stockwell's music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer/songwriter material recast with banjo, original arrangements, alternative rhythms and three-part harmonies. They cover straight ahead bluegrass songs, finger picked acoustic guitar ballads, full tilt breakdowns and traditional mandolin tunes mixed in with more unusual fare - Americana melodies riding world beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.

Featuring 2005 Merlefest bluegrass banjo contest winner Bruce Stockwell, The Stockwell Brothers have performed alongside artists from Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs to Mary-Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards and Asleep At The Wheel, recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of the bluegrass supergroup The Seldom Scene, and toured throughout the United States and in Canada and Europe. As a trio, they have released two albums, Stobro and Leave My Dreams Alone.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets are $20 Advance / $24 At the Door. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org, Turn It Up in Brattleboro and Putney Food Co-Op in Putney. For more information, visit www.tonytrischka.com, www.stockwellbrothers.com, www.www.nextstagearts.org and www.twilightmusic.org.