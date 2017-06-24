Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents The Dupont Brothers on Sunday, June 25

By Not Signed In | Fri, June 23 2017

Twilight Music continues its 15th annual Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk-rock, world beat, rock, pop, Celtic, blues and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, June 25 with indie folk-rock trio The Dupont Brothers. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through August 20. All concerts begin at 6:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, The Putney Food Co-op, The Stockwell Brothers and many other Putney businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

Burlington, VT–based, indie-folk-rock siblings Zack and Sam Dupont feature intertwining brotherly harmonies, twin acoustic guitars and refreshingly original songwriting. Since 2013, they have released two CDs “Heavy As Lead” and “A Riddle For You” and an EP “Live At Beehive,” and have toured the US, performing at festivals such as Grand Point North and SXSW and with a variety of national acts including Grammy award-winning artists Sturgill Simpson, Jerry Douglas and Blake Mills. The Dupont Brothers are “Deeply passionate old souls with a new and refreshing take on contemporary folk-pop music” (The Mountaineer).