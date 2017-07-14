Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents The Gaslight Tinkers on Sunday, July 23

By Not Signed In | Thu, July 13 2017

Twilight Music continues its 15th annual Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk-rock, world beat, rock, pop, Celtic, blues and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 23 with The Gaslight Tinkers. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through August 20. All concerts begin at 6:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, The Putney Food Co-op, The Stockwell Brothers and many other Putney businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Gaslight Tinkers' blend of African, Caribbean, funk, reggae and Latin rhythms creates a joyously danceable sound around a core of traditional roots, New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Audrey Knuth (fiddle), Jopey Fitzpatrick (drums), Garrett Sawyer (bass) and Peter Siegel (guitar) create the genre-bending future of the music of the past.

Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the East Coast, the West Coast, and the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. In April, 2016, the Tinkers toured Trinidad, appearing on national TV as a genre bending calypso band, widening the perception of Caribbean music. Most recently, here in the US, The Gaslight Tinkers have graced the stages at the Green River, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge and Wormtown festivals and The Iron Horse, The Parlor Room and Caffe Lena concert venues.