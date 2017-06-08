Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents Nomad vs. Settler on Sunday, June 11

By Not Signed In | Wed, June 07 2017

Twilight Music continues its 15th annual Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk rock, world beat, rock, pop, Celtic, blues and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, June 11 with indie rock quartet Nomad vs. Settler. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through August 20. All concerts begin at 6:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.

The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, The Putney Food Co-op, The Stockwell Brothers and many other Putney businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

Nomad vs. Settler features original indie rock with a side of jazzy funk from some of the area's brightest young stars. Dripping with youthful magnetism, this award-winning band enthralls audiences with dancable grooves, creative arrangements, Rigollaud's intricate rhythms, James' soulful bass lines, Parks's haunting guitar riffs and Kimura's uniquely warm and low vocal tones.