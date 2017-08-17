Twilight on the Tavern Lawn Presents Simba on Sunday, August 20

By Not Signed In | Thu, August 17 2017

Twilight Music concludes its 15th annual Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk-rock, world beat, rock, pop, Celtic, blues and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, August 20 with funk and world beat band Simba. The seventh and final concert of the 2017 series begin at 6:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, The Putney Food Co-op, The Stockwell Brothers and many other Putney businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

Simba features blazing horns and scorching percussion on a highly danceable mix of funk, Latin, reggae, world beat, soca calypso, ska, jazz and blues. The eight member band has been together twenty-eight years and includes Charlie Schneeweis, Wim Auer, Steve Sonntag, Derrik Jordan, Dan DeWalt, Johnny Yuma, Steve Leicach and Bob Stabach. Simba has released one CD, a self titled collection of original songs and grooves created to make you dance. Simba is dedicated to Peace, Love and Unity for our community and world.