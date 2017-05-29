Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents Sunny Lowdown and The Ice Cream Men on Sunday, May 28

By Not Signed In | Sat, May 27 2017

Twilight Music begins its 15th annual Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk rock, world beat, rock, pop, Celtic, blues and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, May 28 with blues quartet Sunny Lowdown and the Ice Cream Men. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through August 20. All concerts begin at 6:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Soundview Paper Company, The Putney Food Co-op, The Stockwell Brothers and many other Putney businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

Sunny Lowdown plays a raw and rhythmic blues that was burned into him on his first professional gig playing guitar behind John Lee Hooker. Since then he has worked with such blues greats as R. L. Burnside, Pinetop Perkins, Otis Rush, and Jimmy Rogers, and his own band has shared stages with Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robert Cray and Greg Allman. Sunny’s latest CD “The Blues Volume Low” has received rave reviews internationally, and was named “Blues CD Of The Year” by Spokane Public Radio. The Ice Cream Men are Sunny Keys (Paul Nadeau), Sunny Bottom (Luke Houk), and Sunny Tubs (Ben Carr).