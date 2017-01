By Ruthie | Wed, January 04 2017

Join the local 'Ukulution' and learn to play this sweet and easy instrument, with instructor Lisa McCormick!

Classes start the week of Jan.9, and run for 6 weeks, at New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat St., in Brattleboro.

Beginners (no musical background needed!), and Advanced Beginner levels available. Daytime and evening options. Ukuleles avaible for use in class.

More info and schedule: bit.ly/UkeClass