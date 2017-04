By Ruthie | Tue, April 11 2017

Ukulele Classes with Lisa McCormick start next week in Brattleboro! Plant a super-fun new seed in your life this spring! Beginner, Advanced Beginner, and Early Intermediate Levels. Daytime and evening options.

Ukuleles available to use in class, rent, or buy. More info, and sign-up: http://bit.ly/UkeClass