"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 4 users and 38 guests online.

Online users

  • CrisEricson2016
  • KAlden
  • CXSilverGallery
  • MartinLangeveld

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

Ukulele Classes Start Up Soon!


By Ruthie | Fri, September 01 2017

Join the Ukulele-Wave and learn to play this fall, with instructor Lisa McCormick. Ukulele is a fun and easy way to get the joy music-making into your life! Beginners welcome, no musical background needed.

Classes begin the week of Sept, 17, and run for 6 weeks. There are many levels and times to choose from. Classes are held at New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro. Off-street parking, handicapped acccessible.

See full schedule, and sign-up HERE!

Note: ukuleles available to borrow, rent, or purchase.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The talking crossing sign at High and Main Street says:

Choices