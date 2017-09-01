Ukulele Classes Start Up Soon!

By Ruthie | Fri, September 01 2017

Join the Ukulele-Wave and learn to play this fall, with instructor Lisa McCormick. Ukulele is a fun and easy way to get the joy music-making into your life! Beginners welcome, no musical background needed.

Classes begin the week of Sept, 17, and run for 6 weeks. There are many levels and times to choose from. Classes are held at New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro. Off-street parking, handicapped acccessible.

See full schedule, and sign-up HERE!

Note: ukuleles available to borrow, rent, or purchase.