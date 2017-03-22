"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

Ukulele-in-a-Day 1-Day Quick-Start Workshop for Beginners!


By Ruthie | Tue, March 21 2017

Back by popular demand, Ukulele-in-a-Day, a 1-Day Quick-Start Workshop for anyone wanting to get started on the ukulele, comes to Next Stage Arts in Putney, VT, on Sunday, April 9.

Taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick, students will learn: How to tune, How to strum, proper positioning, easy powerful chords that work magic together, how to make smooth chord transitions, and all the skills they'll need to be able to play lots of fun and easy songs.

No musical background is required. A take-home handbook is included, with all info from the class, plus many songs to play. Ukuleles will be available to use for the day, or purchase. 

The last 2 sessions of Ukulele-in-a-Day, held in Putney in October and January, sold out. Early registration is encouraged! A $50 deposit reserves your seat. 

Location: Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT. Sunday, April 9, 10:00am - 3:00pm. $125. 

Venue is wheelchair accessible.

More info and sign-up: bit.ly/UkeDay (capital U and D!)

»

Upcoming Events

Wed, Mar 22

Thu, Mar 23

Fri, Mar 24

Sat, Mar 25

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices