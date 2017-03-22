Ukulele-in-a-Day 1-Day Quick-Start Workshop for Beginners!

By Ruthie | Tue, March 21 2017

Back by popular demand, Ukulele-in-a-Day, a 1-Day Quick-Start Workshop for anyone wanting to get started on the ukulele, comes to Next Stage Arts in Putney, VT, on Sunday, April 9.

Taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick, students will learn: How to tune, How to strum, proper positioning, easy powerful chords that work magic together, how to make smooth chord transitions, and all the skills they'll need to be able to play lots of fun and easy songs.

No musical background is required. A take-home handbook is included, with all info from the class, plus many songs to play. Ukuleles will be available to use for the day, or purchase.

The last 2 sessions of Ukulele-in-a-Day, held in Putney in October and January, sold out. Early registration is encouraged! A $50 deposit reserves your seat.

Location: Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT. Sunday, April 9, 10:00am - 3:00pm. $125.

Venue is wheelchair accessible.

More info and sign-up: bit.ly/UkeDay (capital U and D!)