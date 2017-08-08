Ukulele-in-a-Day Quickstart Workshop for Beginners, Aug. 26 in Putney

UKULELE-in-a-DAY! Quick-start workshop for beginners, taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick.
Discover the JOY, EASE, and SWEETNESS of making music on the ukulele! You will learn:
• How to tune
• How to strum
• Proper positioning for great tone
• Easy powerful chords that work magic together
• How to make smooth chord transitions
• All the skills you'll need to be able to play tons of fun and easy songs!
No Musical Background Needed! Take-home handbook included, with all info from the workshop, songs to play, and more. Ukuleles available to use for the day, or for purchase. Location: Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10am - 3pm. $125. ($50 deposit requested to reserve your spot)
More info and registration here: http://bit.ly/UkeDay