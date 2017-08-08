"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 47 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

Ukulele-in-a-Day Quickstart Workshop for Beginners, Aug. 26 in Putney


By Ruthie | Tue, August 08 2017

UKULELE-in-a-DAY! Quick-start workshop for beginners, taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick.

Discover the JOY, EASE, and SWEETNESS of making music on the ukulele!  You will learn:

    •    How to tune
    •    How to strum
    •    Proper positioning for great tone
    •    Easy powerful chords that work magic together
    •    How to make smooth chord transitions
    •    All the skills you'll need to be able to play tons of fun and easy songs!


No Musical Background Needed! Take-home handbook included, with all info from the workshop, songs to play, and more. Ukuleles available to use for the day, or for purchase. Location: Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10am - 3pm. $125. ($50 deposit requested to reserve your spot)
More info and registration here: http://bit.ly/UkeDay

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Street signs point to a "welcome center" in downtown Brattleboro. That center is located

Choices