Ukulele-in-a-Day Quickstart Workshop for Beginners, Aug. 26 in Putney

By Ruthie | Tue, August 08 2017

UKULELE-in-a-DAY! Quick-start workshop for beginners, taught by Certified Gateless Master Teacher, Lisa McCormick.



Discover the JOY, EASE, and SWEETNESS of making music on the ukulele! You will learn:

• How to tune

• How to strum

• Proper positioning for great tone

• Easy powerful chords that work magic together

• How to make smooth chord transitions

• All the skills you'll need to be able to play tons of fun and easy songs!



No Musical Background Needed! Take-home handbook included, with all info from the workshop, songs to play, and more. Ukuleles available to use for the day, or for purchase. Location: Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10am - 3pm. $125. ($50 deposit requested to reserve your spot)

More info and registration here: http://bit.ly/UkeDay