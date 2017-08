By Ruthie | Mon, July 31 2017

Come to Pliny Park on Friday, August 4, at 6pm for a FREE and SUPER-FUN Ukulele Flash Mob, led by Lisa McCormick. Smack in the middle of Gallery Walk, smack in the middle of downtown Brattleboro.

Music will be provided. Free and open to all, whether you play or not - just come and enjoy! We're celebrating the 1-Year Anniversary of Brattleboro's Ukultion! For more info about upcoming ukulele classes and events: http://bit.ly/svtuke