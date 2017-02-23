Ukulele Lunchtime Jams to Begin in Brattleboro - Free!

By Ruthie | Thu, February 23 2017

All area ukulele players are invited to six free Lunchtime Ukulele Jams to be held the first and third Mondays in March, April and May. Running from 11:00 a.m. - noon., the jams will take place at Latchis 4 Gallery, on Main Street, in Brattleboro, VT.

Mark your calendar! The Lunchtime Ukulele Jam dates are March 6 & 20; April 3 & 17; and May 1 & 15. Come to just one jam, or make it a bi-weekly tradition!

The Lunchtime Ukulele Jams are an outgrowth of the classes, salons and flash mobs led by instructor and singer-songwriter Lisa McCormick, in response to a groundswell of enthusiasm by local players interested in continuing to play together.

All players are welcome, whether or not you’ve participated in the local groups. Beginner friendly! Players are encouraged to bring music stands and songs to share.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Latchis Arts, the Lunchtime Ukulele Jams are free, and accessible.