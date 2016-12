By Ruthie | Wed, December 28 2016

Ukulele New Years Flash Mob! Sat., Dec. 31, 6:00 - 6:30pm. Brooks House Atrium, 130 Main St., Brattleboro. Accessible. Presented by Lisa McCormick. Get a head start and download the free PDF music-packet at bit.ly/2iBNXqg

FREE and open to all! Come play, sing, or just enjoy.