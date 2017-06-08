Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 23 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

Ukulele Weekend Retreat for Women


By Ruthie | Wed, June 07 2017

This very special weekend retreat, just outside of Brattleboro, VT, includes: pop-up spontaneous ukulele song circles, nightly Grand-Slam Jams with full band, gentle restorative yoga for musicians, Gateless writing salon, intimate unplugged concert with Lisa McCormick, Sacred Ukulele Sunday Morning Circle, introduction to the Note2Self Method of super-charging your music-learning process.

Time and space to rest, relax, play, journal, explore the spectacular gardens, meadows and forests on a mid-summer weekend in the countryside. All inclusive: overnight accommodations and delicious healthy home-cooked meals included. Led by Lisa McCormick.

 Multiple enrollment and pricing options offered, from one night of sizzling jamming, to a full indulgent all-inclusive weekend. Earlybird discount ends this Saturday, June 10.

More info HERE.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The Strolling of the Heifers is definitely

Choices