Ukulele Weekend Retreat for Women

By Ruthie | Wed, June 07 2017

This very special weekend retreat, just outside of Brattleboro, VT, includes: pop-up spontaneous ukulele song circles, nightly Grand-Slam Jams with full band, gentle restorative yoga for musicians, Gateless writing salon, intimate unplugged concert with Lisa McCormick, Sacred Ukulele Sunday Morning Circle, introduction to the Note2Self Method of super-charging your music-learning process.

Time and space to rest, relax, play, journal, explore the spectacular gardens, meadows and forests on a mid-summer weekend in the countryside. All inclusive: overnight accommodations and delicious healthy home-cooked meals included. Led by Lisa McCormick.

Multiple enrollment and pricing options offered, from one night of sizzling jamming, to a full indulgent all-inclusive weekend. Earlybird discount ends this Saturday, June 10.

More info HERE.