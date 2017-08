By Not Signed In | Wed, August 02 2017

The VJC's 42nd Annual Summer Jazz Workshop culminates with performances by participants. An evening of music with performers ages 14-85 and hailing from all over the globe!

Set 1: 3:30- 5:30 pm

Set 2: 8:00- 10:00 pm

Tickets: At the door, by donation.

Location:

The Putney School

Currier Center

418 Houghton Brook Road

Putney, VT 05346