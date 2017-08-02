"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Music

VJC's 42nd Annual Summer Faculty Showcase Concert


By Not Signed In | Wed, August 02 2017

An evening showcasing the wide breadth of experience and talent of the VJC's Summer Program faculty members.

Featuring:

Brian Adler
Claire Arenius
Cameron Brown
Freddie Bryant

Jay Clayton
Harvey Diamond
Rob Freeberg

Dominique Gagne
Jeff Galindo
Ray Gallon

Julian Gerstin
Sheila Jordan
George Kaye

Marcus McLaurine
Francisco Mela
Scott Mullett

Jason Palmer
Luis Perdomo
David Picchi

Eugene Uman
Michael Zsoldos

Tickets: http://vtjazz.org/

Location: Currier Center at The Putney School, 418 Houghton Brook Road, Putney, VT 05346.

