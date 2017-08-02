VJC's 42nd Annual Summer Faculty Showcase Concert

An evening showcasing the wide breadth of experience and talent of the VJC's Summer Program faculty members.
Featuring:
Brian Adler
Claire Arenius
Cameron Brown
Freddie Bryant
Jay Clayton
Harvey Diamond
Rob Freeberg
Dominique Gagne
Jeff Galindo
Ray Gallon
Julian Gerstin
Sheila Jordan
George Kaye
Marcus McLaurine
Francisco Mela
Scott Mullett
Jason Palmer
Luis Perdomo
David Picchi
Eugene Uman
Michael Zsoldos
Tickets: http://vtjazz.org/
Location: Currier Center at The Putney School, 418 Houghton Brook Road, Putney, VT 05346.