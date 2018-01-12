"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 38 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Music

What Do Singing and Seeds Have in Common?


By betsg | Fri, January 12 2018

The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will be sending a group of singers to the Sister Singers Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this coming summer. They will perform on their own as well as participate with twenty other women’s choruses in a festival that embraces the ideals of social justice and the values of love and compassion for themselves and our community. This is their opportunity to share their music with a national audience and support the music and the composers from other choruses. This festival can only deepen their singing skills and revitalize their energy for the importance of singing in our community.

As you can imagine, they have expenses and will be scheduling fund-raisers to help defray their costs. The first fundraiser is in partnership with a Vermont farm, High Mowing Organic Seeds. Although spring may seem far away, the joy of buying seeds and planning a garden brings warmth on a cold winter day.

Here is the link to order organic, non-GMO vegetable and flower seeds, benefitting their project: https://www.farmraiser.com/campaigns/brattleboro-women-s-chorus-grand-rapids-trip/market

»

Upcoming Events

Fri, Jan 12

Sat, Jan 13

Mon, Jan 15

Tue, Jan 16

Wed, Jan 17

Thu, Jan 18

Fri, Jan 19

Sat, Jan 20

Tue, Jan 23

Wed, Jan 24

more

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm considering a run for an open Town, School or Representative Town meeting position

Choices