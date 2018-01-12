What Do Singing and Seeds Have in Common?

By betsg | Fri, January 12 2018

The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will be sending a group of singers to the Sister Singers Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this coming summer. They will perform on their own as well as participate with twenty other women’s choruses in a festival that embraces the ideals of social justice and the values of love and compassion for themselves and our community. This is their opportunity to share their music with a national audience and support the music and the composers from other choruses. This festival can only deepen their singing skills and revitalize their energy for the importance of singing in our community.

As you can imagine, they have expenses and will be scheduling fund-raisers to help defray their costs. The first fundraiser is in partnership with a Vermont farm, High Mowing Organic Seeds. Although spring may seem far away, the joy of buying seeds and planning a garden brings warmth on a cold winter day.

Here is the link to order organic, non-GMO vegetable and flower seeds, benefitting their project: https://www.farmraiser.com/campaigns/brattleboro-women-s-chorus-grand-rapids-trip/market