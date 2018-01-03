"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Music

What Is UP With This Local Ukulele Craze?


By Ruthie | Tue, January 02 2018

Perhaps you've noticed that Brattleboro has been swept up in a bona fide ukulele craze in recent months?

Why? Because it is super-fun, way easier than you think, and good for the heart and soul.

Ring in your New Year with a new adventure, with a ukulele class or workshop with Lisa McCormick.

No musical background needed, and ukuleles are available to rent or buy at class.

Coming up:

UKULELE-in-a-DAY: Quickstart Workshop for Total Beginners. Sun., Jan.7, Brattleboro Music Center. info: http://bit.ly/UkeDay

6-week UKULELE CLASSES: beginner through intermediate levels. Beginning next week at NEYT in Brattleboro. Info: http://bit.ly/UkeClass

Note: ALL classes are now recorded on video and posted online, so you can learn anytime, from anywhere. Funky roads? No problem. Travel plans? No problem. And all the extra practice your heart desires.

