"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Living » Nature

Brattleboro Eclipse Viewing


By cgrotke | Mon, August 21 2017

Today's the day for the solar eclipse. It won't be total here, but some eclipsing will happen early this afternoon. Here's what the National Weather Service in Albany says says:

"Although the high pressure area will continue to depart, it will remain close enough to the area to keep it precip free through the day today. Much attention is being given to the sky cover forecast, due to the partial solar eclipse that will occur this afternoon. Based on the 3km HRRR, sky cover should be fairly sunny for much of the area through the day. There could be some passing scattered high clouds for areas south of Albany this afternoon, but sky cover will generally be fairly clear. The time of max eclipse at Albany is around 2:42 pm edt, with the peak obscuration around 66 percent. Be sure to protect your eyes if you plan to view the eclipse and check our social media outlets for additional info."

You can find out more about eclipses at NASA's site: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov

Also, check the calendar for Brattleboro Eclipse Viewing event...

Submitted by cgrotke on August 21, 2017 - 12:39pm. #

Here, if the clouds permit

The eclipse will peak at 2:43:44 pm EDT, when the moon obscures 64% of the sun.

 
Submitted by cgrotke on August 21, 2017 - 2:56pm. #

Nicely done, sun and moon!

That was fun... lot's of sharing of eclipse glasses all over town, and white a few oohs and ahh....

 

