Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 56 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Nature

Brattleboro Gets Rain


By cgrotke | Mon, June 19 2017

Just noting for the record the rather spectacular rainfall we just experienced in Brattleboro. This was some of the hardest rain I've seen in quite a while. "Buckets!" as they like to say.

I think I saw a squirrel go by in a small boat.

Along with the rain was some rather percussive, precision thunder and lightning displays.

»

Comments | 4

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Vidda on June 19, 2017 - 1:12pm. #

It was glorious!

Mother Nature showing her stuff!

 
Submitted by cgrotke on June 19, 2017 - 1:19pm. #

That rain...

It continues.

The squirrel is now selling passes to "ride the rapids" to neighborhood animals. No takers, yet.

 
Submitted by Vidda on June 19, 2017 - 1:27pm. #

All the world is her stage

Oh boy, the light and sound show of Mother Nature has begun in
earnest again and looks like we're in for a long treat of the theatrics of a
bonafide thunder and lightning storming.

All the world is her stage. Thanks Mom!

 
Submitted by Tad M on June 19, 2017 - 2:02pm. #

Squirrels and Thunder

One hid out on my porch to avoid the buckets of lightning.
Cowering on top of my sauna box.
I do so love the little critters.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

Single use plastic bags in Brattleboro, to me,

Choices