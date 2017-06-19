Brattleboro Gets Rain

Just noting for the record the rather spectacular rainfall we just experienced in Brattleboro. This was some of the hardest rain I've seen in quite a while. "Buckets!" as they like to say.
I think I saw a squirrel go by in a small boat.
Along with the rain was some rather percussive, precision thunder and lightning displays.
It was glorious!
Mother Nature showing her stuff!
That rain...
It continues.
The squirrel is now selling passes to "ride the rapids" to neighborhood animals. No takers, yet.
All the world is her stage
Oh boy, the light and sound show of Mother Nature has begun in
earnest again and looks like we're in for a long treat of the theatrics of a
bonafide thunder and lightning storming.
All the world is her stage. Thanks Mom!
Squirrels and Thunder
One hid out on my porch to avoid the buckets of lightning.
Cowering on top of my sauna box.
I do so love the little critters.