It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Tree Board Needs Members


By Not Signed In | Wed, August 09 2017

Do you like trees? They reduce energy use, provide erosion control, and help control storm water runoff. The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board is short-handed and needs two new members. If you are a resident of Brattleboro, and want to help us look after the Town’s trees, fill out the online application at the Town’s website: www.brattleboro.org > Serving the Community > Boards and Committees > Application. (Don’t be intimidated by the application; it’s an all-purpose document. If you have questions about it, Jan Anderson at 251-8100 can help.)

There’s no need to be a tree expert—the Brattleboro Tree Warden is an ex officio member of the committee. We meet at 7 PM on the 2nd Tuesday of the month in the Hanna Cosman room at the Municipal Center. Meetings are open to the public; come meet us on September 12.

