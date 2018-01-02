"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Nature

Cold Enough For You?


By cgrotke | Tue, January 02 2018

This has been quite the cold snap, eh? A stretch of single and negative digits for over a week. How are you holding up?

We get a short break Wednesday and Thursdays with balmy 20 degree+ temperatures before dropping again for the weekend. Saturday's HIGH is expected to be - 1. The LOW is expected to be -16.

Parts of Florida have a winter storm watch in effect.

If you look at global temperatures, we (US and Canada) are just about the only cold spot on the planet. Just about everywhere else is above average.

In the good news category, next Monday we shoot up to a high of 32. And the days are getting longer. It's almost summer again!

