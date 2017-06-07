Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Living » Nature

Emergency Appeal: Help Save Farmland


By David Cadran | Wed, June 07 2017

Hello Everyone,

There is a beautiful piece of land, right off exit four (I-89) that is currently active farm land and has a stunning vista of the surrounding valley. This particularly special piece of land is under threat of development from someone that wants to build a hotel and a gas station. Please, pleeeeeeeease- help me preserve this land by clicking the link below and donating.

They only have one week left to raise $120,000 towards their $1million goal! Donate today and I'll give you a hug and thank you my self!


Be sure to click the "Donate Now to Exit 4 Project" button and not the general donation button. Thanks.

http://ptvermont.org/exit-4/

