Emergency Appeal: Help Save Farmland

By David Cadran | Wed, June 07 2017

Hello Everyone,

There is a beautiful piece of land, right off exit four (I-89) that is currently active farm land and has a stunning vista of the surrounding valley. This particularly special piece of land is under threat of development from someone that wants to build a hotel and a gas station. Please, pleeeeeeeease- help me preserve this land by clicking the link below and donating.

They only have one week left to raise $120,000 towards their $1million goal! Donate today and I'll give you a hug and thank you my self!



Be sure to click the "Donate Now to Exit 4 Project" button and not the general donation button. Thanks.

http://ptvermont.org/exit-4/