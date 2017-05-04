"To be able to ask a question clearly is two-thirds of the way to getting it answered." - John Ruskin

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Nature

Learning Through Wild Eyes


By Brooks Memorial | Thu, May 04 2017

How are animals teachers? 

Please join us on Saturday, May 13th at 3:30 pm in the Library's Main Reading Room for a presentation of live animals and storytelling, where we will explore the lessons and lore from our neighbors with feather and fur. The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum and Wolfgard Northeast have collaborated to give you a glimpse of the entertaining and educational world where human culture and wildlife intersect.

This family-friendly, all ages event is free to attend!

To ensure you have a seat, please register for the event at Wolfgard's website (www.wolfgardNE.org) or through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wolfgardNE)

For questions, contact Wolfgard at info@wolfgardNE.org or call (802) 272-0093.

